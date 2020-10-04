Insider Selling: Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $1,405,740.00 in Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:V opened at $201.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

