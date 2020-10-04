Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Director Sells 28,103 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total transaction of C$1,528,522.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,680,096.33.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.59, for a total transaction of C$1,534,142.77.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total transaction of C$1,463,323.21.

SLF traded up C$0.54 on Friday, reaching C$54.88. 722,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,769. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of C$35.43 and a one year high of C$66.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.94. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 96,560.00, a current ratio of 103,789.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$15.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.6107018 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$55.50 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.31.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

