Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $319,216.86 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 11,646 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $319,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lisa Greenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 24th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 9,005 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $242,684.75.
- On Thursday, September 24th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 869 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $23,263.13.
Shares of PGNY opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -25.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Progyny Inc has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
