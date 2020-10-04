Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $319,216.86 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 11,646 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $319,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lisa Greenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 9,005 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $242,684.75.

On Thursday, September 24th, Lisa Greenbaum sold 869 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $23,263.13.

Shares of PGNY opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -25.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Progyny Inc has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

