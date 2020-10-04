Insider Selling: PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Insider Sells $715,975.20 in Stock

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $715,975.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PPD opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $37.40.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. PPD’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,563,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $193,808,000. FPR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $138,734,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $37,946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $24,632,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

