Insider Selling: Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $14,008,050.00 in Stock

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PAYC opened at $331.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 15.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,330,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,344,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.