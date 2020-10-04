Insider Selling: Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,203,220.56 in Stock

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 80,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $4,203,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PCVX stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Legend Biotech Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.06). Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Corporation will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Legend Biotech

Vaxcyte, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate, and complex antigen-based vaccines. The company has a license to Sutro Biopharma's Xpress CF platforms for cell free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation. Vaxcyte, Inc was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc in May, 2020.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.