Insider Selling: Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,203,220.56 in Stock

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 80,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $4,203,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
PCVX stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Legend Biotech Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.06). Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Corporation will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.
About Legend Biotech
