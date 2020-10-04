Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Insider Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dharmendra Kumar Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

