Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $170,297.50 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $170,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $177,267.50.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $254,830.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $254,830.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $231,242.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $480,250.00.

CIEN opened at $40.12 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 361.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,824 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 692,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

