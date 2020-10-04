Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Susan Bobulsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,117 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,225,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after buying an additional 1,169,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after buying an additional 922,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after buying an additional 666,308 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

