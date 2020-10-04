Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells $3,210,300.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABT opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

