Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Purchases £6,637.50 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £6,637.50 ($8,673.07).

Shares of LON UEM opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.94. The firm has a market cap of $392.10 million and a PE ratio of 3.68. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 247.57 ($3.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

