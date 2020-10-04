Insider Buying: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Acquires $55,547.91 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,785.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TEX opened at $21.59 on Friday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Terex by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 509,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

