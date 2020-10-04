Ink Protocol Price Up 54% Over Last 7 Days (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 96.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $686,937.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Bibox. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 54% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00088037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.01527826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00166834 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bibox, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.