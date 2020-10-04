INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of INFORMA PLC/S stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. INFORMA PLC/S has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.26.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

