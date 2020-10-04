Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IFNNY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

IFNNY stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

