Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

ILPT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. Equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,508 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 77.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

