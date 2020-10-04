Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Independence Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 36,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.