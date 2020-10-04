Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMBBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. 57,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. Imperial Tobacco Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

