Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Imperial Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.13.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$15.56 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -598.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.5992162 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -3,384.62%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

