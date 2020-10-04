IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,479.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, CoinBene, DDEX and Kucoin. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $17,479.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.55 or 0.05279353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Upbit, CoinTiger, Cashierest, OEX, DDEX, Kucoin, Allbit, Bittrex, Gate.io, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

