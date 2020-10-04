IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target boosted by Truist from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

INFO has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.