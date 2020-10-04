Ian Charles Mann Acquires 7,204 Shares of Ecsc Group PLC (LON:ECSC) Stock

Ecsc Group PLC (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann purchased 7,204 shares of Ecsc Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.76 ($6,495.18).

Shares of ECSC stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.68. Ecsc Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 51.25 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 167.50 ($2.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ecsc Group Company Profile

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion prevention, and detection systems, log analysis, anti-virus, file integrity monitoring, web filtering, vulnerability scanning, email filtering, LAN switching/routing, cloud access security, and PCI desktops.

