I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO John W. Smither sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ARQT stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that I-Mab will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About I-Mab

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.