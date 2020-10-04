HyperDAO Hits Market Cap of $6.21 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00270755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00087992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01525936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167933 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,406,565 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.