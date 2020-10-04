Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HSE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price target on Husky Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

HSE opened at C$3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.14. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.74.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Husky Energy will post -0.2092905 EPS for the current year.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

