Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

HII stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.13. 392,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,901. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

