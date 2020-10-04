HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.0484

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. HUNT has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $348,874.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00274015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.01533781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00168680 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.