HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jyske Bank raised their price target on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut HubSpot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.55.

HUBS stock opened at $285.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $320.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total transaction of $1,971,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,514,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,449 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 35.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,657,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

