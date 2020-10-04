Howdoo (UDOO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00272970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00087743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01533011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00167303 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

