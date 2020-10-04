Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

