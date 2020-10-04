Holding S.A. Biodyne Sells 80,000 Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,255,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,064.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding S.A. Biodyne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 75,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 70,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 25,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $8,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 150,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 6,450 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $2,515.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HJLI opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.86.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

