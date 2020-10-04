Holding S.A. Biodyne Sells 50,000 Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $19,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,064.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding S.A. Biodyne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 75,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $15,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 70,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 25,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $8,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 150,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $64,500.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 6,450 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $2,515.50.

Shares of HJLI stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

