Holding S.A. Biodyne Sells 203,100 Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 203,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $97,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,255,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holding S.A. Biodyne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 75,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 70,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 25,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $8,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 150,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 6,450 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $2,515.50.

NASDAQ HJLI opened at $0.43 on Friday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

