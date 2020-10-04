Holding S.A. Biodyne Sells 100,000 Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,255,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,281.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holding S.A. Biodyne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 75,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 70,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 25,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $8,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 150,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 6,450 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $2,515.50.

Shares of HJLI opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.