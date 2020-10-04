HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) versus Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Head to Head Contrast

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Credit Acceptance has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Credit Acceptance and HL Acquisitions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance $1.49 billion 4.20 $656.10 million $34.70 10.20 HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Credit Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisitions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Acceptance and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance 21.79% 30.64% 9.24% HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Credit Acceptance and HL Acquisitions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance 3 4 0 0 1.57 HL Acquisitions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus target price of $288.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.49%. HL Acquisitions has a consensus target price of $26.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.81%. Given HL Acquisitions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than Credit Acceptance.

Summary

Credit Acceptance beats HL Acquisitions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

