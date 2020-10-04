Hi Mutual Society Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,491.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $36,491.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.94 or 0.05235407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

