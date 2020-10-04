HeroNode Tops One Day Trading Volume of $142.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Token Store, Bilaxy and Bibox. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $64,321.65 and approximately $142.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HeroNode

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

