HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.73. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

