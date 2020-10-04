HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of HLLGY stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

