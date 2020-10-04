Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

HLX stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 3.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.67 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

