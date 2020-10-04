HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 13.4% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $364.97 million and $1.03 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00010119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003901 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000628 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000944 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00029271 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,000,783 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

