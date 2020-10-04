Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ HEBT opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Hebron Technology has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hebron Technology stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.94% of Hebron Technology worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

