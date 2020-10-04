Head-To-Head Survey: Odimo (OTCMKTS:ODMO) vs. Tiffany & Co. (OTCMKTS:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) and Odimo (OTCMKTS:ODMO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Tiffany & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tiffany & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tiffany & Co. and Odimo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiffany & Co. $4.42 billion 3.19 $541.10 million $4.59 25.30 Odimo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tiffany & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Odimo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tiffany & Co. and Odimo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiffany & Co. 0 16 2 0 2.11 Odimo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $129.92, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Tiffany & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tiffany & Co. is more favorable than Odimo.

Profitability

This table compares Tiffany & Co. and Odimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiffany & Co. 6.72% 8.43% 4.09% Odimo N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tiffany & Co. has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odimo has a beta of 6.62, indicating that its share price is 562% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tiffany & Co. beats Odimo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 124 stores in the Americas, 90 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 55 stores in Japan, 47 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Odimo Company Profile

Odimo, Inc. is a non-operating shell company, which engages in seeking for merger, acquisition, and business combination with an operating company. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

