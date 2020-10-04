Head to Head Survey: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) & Nextera Enterprises (NYSE:NXRA)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Nextera Enterprises (OTCMKTS:NXRA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Nextera Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $15.69 billion 4.23 $2.37 billion $2.83 27.35 Nextera Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Nextera Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 16.13% 559.34% 16.75% Nextera Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Enterprises has a beta of -13.8, indicating that its stock price is 1,480% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Nextera Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Colgate-Palmolive and Nextera Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 2 4 6 0 2.33 Nextera Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus price target of $75.82, indicating a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Nextera Enterprises.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Nextera Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners. The company also provides home care products comprising dishwashing detergents, household cleaners, and fabric conditioners; pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats. Its principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Elta MD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The company markets and sells its oral, personal, and home care products to various retailers, wholesalers, and distributors; and pet nutrition products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and e-commerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nextera Enterprises

Nextera Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, W Lab Acquisition Corp., develops and markets consumer products that offer solutions to niche personal care needs. It offers cosmetic remedies for spider veins, dark circles, blotchy skin, bruises, stretch marks, sun spots, at home microdermabrasion kit, and deep facial lines under the Vita-K Solution brand. The company, under the DermaFreeze365 brand, offers instant line relaxing formula as an anti-line and wrinkle cream for the face, neck and chest, and lip areas; and offers two anti-aging compounds: Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid, a new ingredient in modern skin care technology, and BioxiLift, which produces a cumulative reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also offers Ellin LaVar Textures brand products to address the health and condition of hair and scalp, including OptiMoist Shampoo, SatinSoft Conditioner, LiquidGlass, PenetratingBalm, ReconstructMasque, ThermMist, NourishOil, DetangleMist, LiquidMotion, InstantShine, ScalpRx, and NaturalControl. In addition, the company offers dry shampoo product in an aerosol spray formulation under the Psssssst brand; and a recipe for ageless skin under the Skin Appetit brand. It also markets its products at retail under the Heavy Duty, 40 Carrots, Virtual Laser, Stoppers-4, Bath Lounge, Vita-C2, Firminol-10, and TurboShave brands. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains through a team of internal sales managers, as well as a sales force of independent sales representatives. Its customers include chain drugstores, mass volume retailers, national mass merchandisers, and grocery chains. Nextera Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Panorama City, California.

