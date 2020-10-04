Head-To-Head Review: Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) versus DaVita (OTCMKTS:DVA)

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Hybrid Energy has a beta of 7.21, suggesting that its stock price is 621% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DaVita has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hybrid Energy and DaVita, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A DaVita 0 6 2 0 2.25

DaVita has a consensus price target of $73.40, indicating a potential downside of 12.92%. Given DaVita’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DaVita is more favorable than Hybrid Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hybrid Energy and DaVita’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DaVita $11.39 billion 0.90 $810.98 million $5.40 15.61

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Hybrid Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DaVita shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A DaVita 7.20% 40.78% 5.29%

Summary

DaVita beats Hybrid Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2019, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 206,900 patients; and operated 259 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 28,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

