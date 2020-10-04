Head to Head Contrast: Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) versus Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iradimed and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iradimed $38.52 million 6.56 $9.63 million $0.78 26.44 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 474.84 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -10.04

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iradimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Iradimed has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Iradimed and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iradimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 5 3 0 2.22

Iradimed currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Iradimed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iradimed is more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Iradimed and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iradimed 14.74% 9.57% 8.04% Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1,291.83% -52.48% -20.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Iradimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Iradimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iradimed beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for human papillomavirus-caused pre-cancers and cancers; bladder cancer; glioblastoma multiforme; hepatitis B virus; hepatitis C virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Limited; The Wistar Institute; University of Pennsylvania; GeneOne Life Science Inc.; ApolloBio Corporation; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc.; Drexel University; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; United States Military HIV Research Program; U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases; National Institutes of Health; HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

