Head-To-Head Contrast: Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) vs. Core Molding Technologies (NASDAQ:CMT)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and Core Molding Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries -10.02% -40.66% -16.28% Core Molding Technologies -2.54% -1.42% -0.71%

Forward Industries has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forward Industries and Core Molding Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $37.41 million 0.37 -$3.61 million N/A N/A Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.28 -$15.22 million N/A N/A

Forward Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Molding Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Forward Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Forward Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Forward Industries and Core Molding Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Core Molding Technologies beats Forward Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

