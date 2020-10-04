Head to Head Contrast: BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) & Patterson Companies (OTCMKTS:PDCO)

BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) and Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BrewBilt Manufacturing and Patterson Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Patterson Companies 1 7 3 0 2.18

Patterson Companies has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Patterson Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patterson Companies is more favorable than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Patterson Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Patterson Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Manufacturing and Patterson Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Manufacturing 217.33% -59.70% 409.72% Patterson Companies -10.99% 13.30% 4.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Manufacturing and Patterson Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Manufacturing $1.59 million 3.49 $10.09 million N/A N/A Patterson Companies $5.49 billion 0.43 -$588.45 million $1.55 15.81

BrewBilt Manufacturing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson Companies.

Risk & Volatility

BrewBilt Manufacturing has a beta of 5.84, indicating that its share price is 484% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson Companies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patterson Companies beats BrewBilt Manufacturing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, LLC designs and manufactures custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery. This segment also develops and sells technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions. In addition, it offers a range of related services, including software and design, maintenance and repair, and equipment financing services. The company's Animal Health segment distributes animal health products, such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription diets, nutritionals, consumable supplies, equipment, and software to veterinarians, producers, and retailers under the Aspen, First Companion, and Patterson Veterinary brands. This segment also offers a range of value-added services to animal health customers. Patterson Companies, Inc. serves dentists, laboratories, institutions, other healthcare professionals, veterinarians, other animal health professionals, production animal operators, and animal health product retailers. The company was formerly known as Patterson Dental Company and changed its name to Patterson Companies, Inc. in June 2004. Patterson Companies, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

