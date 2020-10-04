Head to Head Contrast: Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) versus Nextgen Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nextgen Healthcare and Aspyra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextgen Healthcare 1 8 2 0 2.09 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $12.59, indicating a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Nextgen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nextgen Healthcare is more favorable than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Nextgen Healthcare and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextgen Healthcare 1.01% 10.60% 6.29% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextgen Healthcare and Aspyra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextgen Healthcare $540.24 million 1.56 $7.50 million $0.59 21.49 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nextgen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Risk and Volatility

Nextgen Healthcare has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of -1.68, suggesting that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextgen Healthcare beats Aspyra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

