Head to Head Comparison: Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) vs. Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -18.89% -5.10% Thunder Mountain Gold 64.00% 75.54% 16.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Thunder Mountain Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$13.18 million N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $1.95 million 5.40 $1.08 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wealth Minerals and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Wealth Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineralized gold trend in central Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

